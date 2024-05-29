CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Wedbush

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Wedbush from $74.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.20% from the company’s current price.

CAVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $66.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.58.

Shares of NYSE:CAVA opened at $82.42 on Wednesday. CAVA Group has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $86.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.41.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.03 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CAVA Group will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $3,225,951.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 526,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,956,119.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $85,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,457,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,976,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $3,225,951.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 526,521 shares in the company, valued at $35,956,119.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,547,239 shares of company stock valued at $221,525,951 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CAVA Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CAVA Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in CAVA Group by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CAVA Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in CAVA Group by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

