Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.78.

Several research firms recently commented on CE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Celanese from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Celanese alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CE

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

In other news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $313,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,987,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $313,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,429 shares in the company, valued at $11,987,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.69 per share, with a total value of $219,366.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 57,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,934,933.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 180.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CE opened at $151.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Celanese has a 1-year low of $103.23 and a 1-year high of $172.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.51.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Celanese will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.41%.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.