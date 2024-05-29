Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Celanese by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 310,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,196,000 after acquiring an additional 35,898 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,560,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $313,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,987,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 597 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.43 per share, with a total value of $93,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,588. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $313,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,987,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celanese Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:CE opened at $151.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.51. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $103.23 and a 52 week high of $172.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.41%.

Celanese Company Profile



Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

