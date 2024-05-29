Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cellectis Stock Performance

Shares of Cellectis stock opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $154.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 3.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 99.88% and a negative net margin of 1,087.66%. The business had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cellectis

Cellectis Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cellectis stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Cellectis S.A. ( NASDAQ:CLLS Free Report ) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 827,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.49% of Cellectis worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 63.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.