Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Cellectis Stock Performance
Shares of Cellectis stock opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $154.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 3.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85.
Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 99.88% and a negative net margin of 1,087.66%. The business had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Cellectis
Cellectis Company Profile
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cellectis
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.