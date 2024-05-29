Centamin plc (CEE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03.

Centamin Trading Down 0.5 %

TSE CEE opened at C$2.13 on Wednesday. Centamin has a 12 month low of C$1.31 and a 12 month high of C$2.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.58.

Centamin Company Profile

Featured Articles

Featured Articles

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

