Centamin plc (CEE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03.
Centamin Trading Down 0.5 %
TSE CEE opened at C$2.13 on Wednesday. Centamin has a 12 month low of C$1.31 and a 12 month high of C$2.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.58.
Centamin Company Profile
