Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CENTA. Truist Financial upped their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CENTA

Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CENTA opened at $38.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.33. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $27.09 and a one year high of $41.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.25.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $900.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.68 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Central Garden & Pet

In related news, CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $400,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,533.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $400,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,533.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,218 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $170,027.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,063 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,889.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 37.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 61.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 70,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.