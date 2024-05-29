Central Pacific Financial Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:CPF)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Central Pacific Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years. Central Pacific Financial has a payout ratio of 44.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Central Pacific Financial to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.3%.

Shares of CPF opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $554.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Central Pacific Financial has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $22.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average of $19.31.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.78 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 16.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Central Pacific Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $70,626.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,067.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,999 shares of company stock worth $198,347. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

