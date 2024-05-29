Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1189 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Centrica’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Centrica Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CPYYY opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Centrica has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $8.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.04.
Centrica Company Profile
