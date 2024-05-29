Champion Iron (CIA) to Release Earnings on Friday

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 31st. Analysts expect Champion Iron to post earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

Champion Iron Stock Performance

Champion Iron stock opened at C$6.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.23. Champion Iron has a 1-year low of C$4.57 and a 1-year high of C$7.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CIA. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

