ChargePoint (CHPT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 125.19% and a negative net margin of 90.32%. The firm had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.48 million. On average, analysts expect ChargePoint to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ChargePoint Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.97. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $719.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (down previously from $2.00) on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,209,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,141.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ChargePoint news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $35,595.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 421,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,205. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,209,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,141.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,846 shares of company stock valued at $296,562 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

Further Reading

