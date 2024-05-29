Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance
Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$196.58 million for the quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.
