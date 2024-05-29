Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Receives $17.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on CIVB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on Civista Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $14.36 on Friday. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.85.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $58.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIVB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 294.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $160,000. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

