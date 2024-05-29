Clean TeQ (OTCMKTS:CTEQF) Trading Up 0.6%

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTEQF – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 2,647 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 13,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.
Clean TeQ Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.34.
About Clean TeQ
Clean TeQ Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides metals recovery and industrial water treatment services primarily in Australia. It operates in two segments, Water and Metals. The Water segment offers Continuous Ionic Filtration, Macroporous Polymer Adsorption, and Graphene Oxide and BIOCLENS resin technologies to filter, separate, purify, and recycle polluted water for drinking, agricultural, recreational, and industrial uses.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Clean TeQ
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Energy Sector Dip Presents a Compelling Buying Opportunity
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- The Rate Cut Party is Postponed, Not for These Stocks
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- The 4 Horsemen of the Generative AI Revolution
Receive News & Ratings for Clean TeQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean TeQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.