CNB Financial Co. (CCNE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on June 14th

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the bank on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

CNB Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years. CNB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CNB Financial to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ CCNE opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $412.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $16.43 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average of $20.58.

CNB Financial ( NASDAQ:CCNE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 15.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNB Financial will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of CNB Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

