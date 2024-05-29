Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Shares Up 1.4%

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.64. 2,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 23,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

Coda Octopus Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $74.39 million, a P/E ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.09.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.46 million for the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 12.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Coda Octopus Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. 20.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

