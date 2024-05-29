Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Shares Up 1.4%

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.64. 2,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 23,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.
Coda Octopus Group Trading Up 0.3 %
The firm has a market cap of $74.39 million, a P/E ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.09.
Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.46 million for the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 12.94%.
Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.
