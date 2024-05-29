Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 354.55% from the stock’s current price.

CGTX has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of CGTX stock opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89. The company has a market cap of $88.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.54. Cognition Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $3.49.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGTX. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

