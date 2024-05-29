Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RQI. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1,165.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the third quarter valued at $103,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE RQI opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.60. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $12.64.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.