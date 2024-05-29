Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBAN opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.54. Colony Bankcorp has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.59.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.14 million for the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.17%. Equities analysts predict that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 44,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 13,701 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 918,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. 50.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

