Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Colony Bankcorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ CBAN opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.54. Colony Bankcorp has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.59.
Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.14 million for the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.17%. Equities analysts predict that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp
Colony Bankcorp Company Profile
Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.
