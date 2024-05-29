Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Trading Up 1.2%

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.55 and last traded at $32.39. Approximately 26,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 39,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.52.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the first quarter valued at $267,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 265,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 12.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

