Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Trading Up 1.2%

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.55 and last traded at $32.39. Approximately 26,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 39,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.52.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.
