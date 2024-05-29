Commerce Bank Acquires 1,646 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in STERIS by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,811,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,277,728,000 after acquiring an additional 77,152 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in STERIS by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,218,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $267,256,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth about $220,954,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in STERIS by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 976,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,491,000 after buying an additional 44,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in STERIS by 419.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 964,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,430,000 after buying an additional 779,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,660.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total transaction of $469,831.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,085.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,660.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STE opened at $223.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.48 and a beta of 0.81. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $195.47 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.91.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

STE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

