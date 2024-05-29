Commerce Bank Acquires 8,557 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 75,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 29,825 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Kroger by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,380,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,115,000 after purchasing an additional 261,368 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 78,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 48,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Kroger by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Kroger Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $52.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $58.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $832,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $832,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,681.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

