Commerce Bank Boosts Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on JBL. Argus cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $118.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.42. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.65 and a 12 month high of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Jabil had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 39.47%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $6,304,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,809,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,121,271.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,687.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $6,304,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,809,194 shares in the company, valued at $228,121,271.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,877 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,383 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

