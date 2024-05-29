Commerce Bank Boosts Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Commerce Bank increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 121.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,482,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 194,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after purchasing an additional 117,314 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $823,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 126.7% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 63,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 35,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at $746,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $64.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.61. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 20.97% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $2,159,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,746,012 shares in the company, valued at $957,684,656.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

