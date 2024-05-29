Commerce Bank Buys 130 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTWG. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,736,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 15,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VTWG opened at $192.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $148.12 and a 12 month high of $199.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.09. The stock has a market cap of $915.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.266 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

