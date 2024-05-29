Commerce Bank Buys 450 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,391,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 315.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,012,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,711 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,086,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,592 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 214.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,727,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,754 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,243,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,339 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

IRM opened at $79.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.48. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.81 and a 1-year high of $83.00. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.46, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 393.95%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 3,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $275,247.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,254.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 3,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $275,247.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,254.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at $247,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,355 shares of company stock worth $11,663,526 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

