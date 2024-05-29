Commerce Bank Buys 787 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,730,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,203,000 after buying an additional 1,586,344 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,698,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,740 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,271,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,505 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,433,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,584,000 after purchasing an additional 237,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,081,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,479,000 after purchasing an additional 22,067 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $39.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.01. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $40.96.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

