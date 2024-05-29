Commerce Bank Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

IUSG opened at $121.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.34. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $90.71 and a 1-year high of $121.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1667 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

