Commerce Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,694,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,872,000 after buying an additional 57,510 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 712,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,926,000 after buying an additional 99,066 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 695,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,154,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 585,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,942,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 386,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,508,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $309.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.57.

Shares of RBC opened at $287.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.11. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $298.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $413.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.21 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 9.81%. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

