Commerce Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Spire by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 111,807 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter valued at $539,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter valued at $24,541,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spire by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Spire by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Spire news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $73,223.82. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Spire from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SR

Spire Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE SR opened at $59.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.50. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $68.04.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.41). Spire had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Spire’s payout ratio is 76.26%.

About Spire

(Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.