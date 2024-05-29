Commerce Bank Grows Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,332 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 1,083.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $230,877.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,842.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on WYNN. Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.79.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $93.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.06. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $81.65 and a 1-year high of $112.25. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.91.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

