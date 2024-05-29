Commerce Bank Has $1.24 Million Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 215,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,607,000 after purchasing an additional 18,297 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Xylem by 9.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 34,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Xylem by 5.0% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 30,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $140.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.95, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $146.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.01 and a 200 day moving average of $121.50.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XYL. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.70.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

