Commerce Bank Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Pool by 96.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. TheStreet lowered Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.80.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL stock opened at $357.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.88. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $307.77 and a 52 week high of $422.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.94.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.