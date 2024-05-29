Commerce Bank Increases Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 663.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,270,000 after buying an additional 840,169 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,010,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,222,000 after purchasing an additional 522,779 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,886,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,995,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,205.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 192,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,751,000 after buying an additional 178,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

ZBRA opened at $326.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $302.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.73 and a beta of 1.76. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $194.59 and a 12 month high of $328.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Zebra Technologies

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.