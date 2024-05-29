Commerce Bank Lowers Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,290,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,631,000 after buying an additional 20,352 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY stock opened at $197.61 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $263.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 54.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Edward Jones reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total transaction of $296,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,961,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $882,405. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

