Commerce Bank Purchases 1,370 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEM. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 784,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,983,000 after purchasing an additional 62,148 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Newmont by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,150,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,529,000 after purchasing an additional 44,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Newmont by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 54,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $42.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.58.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. Argus lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.36.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

