Commerce Bank Purchases 1,910 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,185,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 769,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,738,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 629,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,507,000 after acquiring an additional 51,770 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 312,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter.

VONE opened at $240.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52-week low of $185.74 and a 52-week high of $242.38. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

