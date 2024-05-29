Commerce Bank Raises Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 32.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Entegris by 4.8% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 1,656.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after buying an additional 62,831 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ENTG opened at $131.41 on Wednesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.13 and a 12-month high of $146.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 63.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.55.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.24 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Entegris in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, May 13th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.67.

In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $902,593.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $902,593.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

