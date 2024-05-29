Commerce Bank Sells 107 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,851,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,992,720,000 after acquiring an additional 112,482 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,325,490,000 after acquiring an additional 249,017 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,807,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,094,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,318 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,048,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,765,000 after buying an additional 63,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,473,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,113,000 after buying an additional 255,653 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.22.

Atlassian Stock Down 2.4 %

Atlassian stock opened at $164.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.62 and a beta of 0.67. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $156.44 and a 1-year high of $258.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In other news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $78,275.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 130,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,959,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 445 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $78,275.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 130,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,959,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.85, for a total transaction of $1,712,891.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,544,945.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 284,126 shares of company stock worth $54,536,053. 40.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

