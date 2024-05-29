Commerce Bank Sells 1,159 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

BATS ITB opened at $103.56 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.58.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.