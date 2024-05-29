Commerce Bank Sells 1,434 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $64,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WAL opened at $63.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $33.19 and a 52 week high of $70.23.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.34 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WAL shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.47.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

