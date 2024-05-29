Commerce Bank Sells 156 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 19.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $496,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.17.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $138.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.80 and its 200-day moving average is $133.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.59 and a twelve month high of $145.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $706,312.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,610.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

