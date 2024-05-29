Commerce Bank Sells 2,128 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,936,000 after buying an additional 58,590 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 232,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after purchasing an additional 142,337 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 171.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,475.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 290,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,230,000 after purchasing an additional 272,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 41,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $4,447,096.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,389,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,894,791,624.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 41,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $4,447,096.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,389,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,894,791,624.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 155,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $16,644,317.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,583,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,072,615.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock valued at $718,452,037. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL stock opened at $166.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.36. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $169.69. The stock has a market cap of $118.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.73%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

