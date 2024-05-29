Commerce Bank Sells 38,622 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,622 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 174.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,079,000 after purchasing an additional 26,191,458 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $465,950,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,715,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519,411 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,901,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,995,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,271 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $55.97 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.