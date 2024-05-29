Commerce Bank Sells 8 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,832,000 after purchasing an additional 236,744 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,964,000 after buying an additional 497,535 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 411,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,492,000 after buying an additional 23,699 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,999,000 after acquiring an additional 33,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $554,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research reports. New Street Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,881.92.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,708.00 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,063.02 and a twelve month high of $1,825.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $86.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.42, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,553.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,594.85.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

