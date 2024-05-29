Commerce Bank Trims Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in AstraZeneca by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 186,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,570,000 after buying an additional 31,252 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 154,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STF Management LP boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. STF Management LP now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ AZN opened at $76.62 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $79.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

