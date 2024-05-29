Comparing Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) & Imperium Technology Group (OTCMKTS:IPGGF)

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) and Imperium Technology Group (OTCMKTS:IPGGF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.8% of Ethan Allen Interiors shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Ethan Allen Interiors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and Imperium Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ethan Allen Interiors 0 1 1 0 2.50 Imperium Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Ethan Allen Interiors currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.20%. Given Ethan Allen Interiors’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ethan Allen Interiors is more favorable than Imperium Technology Group.

This table compares Ethan Allen Interiors and Imperium Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ethan Allen Interiors 10.63% 14.93% 9.53% Imperium Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ethan Allen Interiors and Imperium Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ethan Allen Interiors $791.38 million 0.91 $105.81 million $2.75 10.33 Imperium Technology Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ethan Allen Interiors has higher revenue and earnings than Imperium Technology Group.

Summary

Ethan Allen Interiors beats Imperium Technology Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings. The company markets and sells its products under the Ethan Allen brand through home furnishing retail networks and independent retailers, as well as through ethanallen.com website. It operates a network of design centers. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.

About Imperium Technology Group

Imperium Technology Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the online gaming, cloud computing and data storage, Esports, property investment, and money lending businesses; and provision of household products in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, East and South Asia, and internationally. It is involved in the marketing and operation of mobile games and computer games; sale of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and other digital token products; and cryptocurrency mining and rental of machines for customers in cryptocurrency mining. The company also participates in esports competitions, streaming and marketing events, and merchandise sale activities; manufactures and sells stainless steel home furnishing products and accessories for kitchens and bathrooms; and offers diversified financial products, including personal loans, home mortgages, equity financing and mortgage, and corporate finance. In addition, it engages in the property investment activities. The company was formerly known as Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited and changed its name to Imperium Technology Group Limited in July 2021. Imperium Technology Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. Imperium Technology Group Limited is a subsidiary of Diamond State Holdings Limited.

