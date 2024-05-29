Comparing Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) & TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) and TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.8% of Shutterstock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of TaskUs shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of Shutterstock shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.3% of TaskUs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Shutterstock and TaskUs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shutterstock 0 1 2 0 2.67 TaskUs 1 4 2 0 2.14

Valuation and Earnings

Shutterstock presently has a consensus target price of $62.50, indicating a potential upside of 70.91%. TaskUs has a consensus target price of $13.29, indicating a potential downside of 7.51%. Given Shutterstock’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Shutterstock is more favorable than TaskUs.

This table compares Shutterstock and TaskUs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shutterstock $874.59 million 1.50 $110.27 million $2.58 14.17 TaskUs $924.36 million 1.37 $45.69 million $0.51 28.17

Shutterstock has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TaskUs. Shutterstock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TaskUs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Shutterstock has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TaskUs has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shutterstock and TaskUs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shutterstock 10.71% 21.14% 10.97% TaskUs 5.23% 16.61% 8.39%

Summary

Shutterstock beats TaskUs on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc. provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage. It also provides 3 dimensional models consisting of 3D models used in various industries, such as advertising, media and video production, gaming, retail, education, design, and architecture; and generative AI content comprising images generated from algorithms trained with ethically sourced content. The company offers its services under the Shutterstock, Pond5, TurboSquid, PicMonkey, PremiumBeat, Splash News, Bigstock, and Offset brand names. In addition, it operates a collection of graphics interchange format visuals and stickers that supplies casual conversational content. The company serves corporate professionals and organizations, media and broadcast companies, and small and medium-sized businesses, and individual creators through digital, live sales, and client management channels. Shutterstock, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc. provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions. The company also provides trust and safety solutions, such as review and disposition of user and advertiser generated visual, text, and audio content, which include removal or labeling of policy violating, and offensive or misleading content, as well as risk management, compliance, identity management, and fraud services; and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that consist of data labeling, annotation, context relevance, and transcription services for training and tuning machine learning algorithms that enables to develop AI systems. It serves clients in various industry segments comprising e-commerce, FinTech, food delivery and ride sharing, gaming, technology, HealthTech, social media, and streaming media. The company was formerly known as TU TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to TaskUs, Inc. in December 2020. TaskUs, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

