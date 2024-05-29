Comparing Super Group (SGHC) and Its Competitors

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) is one of 34 public companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Super Group to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Super Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Super Group Competitors 219 973 2201 62 2.61

Super Group currently has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 40.56%. As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 31.86%. Given Super Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Super Group is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

5.1% of Super Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Super Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Super Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super Group 4.33% 11.56% 6.93% Super Group Competitors -113.14% -54.97% -21.47%

Volatility & Risk

Super Group has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super Group’s peers have a beta of 1.24, suggesting that their average share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Super Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Super Group $1.55 billion -$11.42 million 31.13 Super Group Competitors $4.13 billion $96.90 million 23.50

Super Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Super Group. Super Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Super Group beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Super Group

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

