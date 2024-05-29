Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Shares Down 7.1%

Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08). Approximately 15,728 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 62,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7 ($0.09).

Comptoir Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 471.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of £8.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -700.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.85.

Comptoir Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comptoir Group PLC owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. The company offers Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine dining. It operates 27 restaurants that includes 5 franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group PLC in June 2016.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comptoir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comptoir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.