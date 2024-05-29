Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAG. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 218,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 30,023 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 215,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 9,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 107,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 52,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 1.8 %

Conagra Brands stock opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $35.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.38.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAG. Citigroup boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CAG

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.